India’s trade balance with China doesn’t bode well for a boycott

“The bilateral trade with China has always had a coat of wariness. But unless Indian companies begin to make the products currently imported from China in a cost-effective way, we would only be hurting ourself by putting restrictions on these," said an economist, on condition of anonymity. China accounted for 11.8% of India’s total imports as of February. However, in India’s total exports, its share was a mere 3%. Clearly, we buy more from China than we sell.