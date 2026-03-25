The stock of SBI Life Insurance Company, India’s largest private life insurer by market capitalization, has gained 17% over the past year. In contrast, HDFC Life Insurance Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company—the second and third largest—have declined 11% and 10%, respectively, and hit fresh 52-week lows on Tuesday.
Why SBI Life is winning the valuation game vs HDFC, ICICI Prudential
SummarySBI Life has outperformed peers on growth and valuation, but its heavy reliance on ULIPs could test momentum if markets remain weak in FY27.
The stock of SBI Life Insurance Company, India’s largest private life insurer by market capitalization, has gained 17% over the past year. In contrast, HDFC Life Insurance Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company—the second and third largest—have declined 11% and 10%, respectively, and hit fresh 52-week lows on Tuesday.
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