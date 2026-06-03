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India's services sector growth could stall as downside risks build

Harsha Jethmalani
1 min read3 Jun 2026, 02:24 PM IST
New export orders also grew in May, albeit only marginally, after falling to a five-month low in April.
New export orders also grew in May, albeit only marginally, after falling to a five-month low in April.
Summary

Strong domestic demand lifted services activity in May, but elevated costs, softer confidence and geopolitical risks could test the sector's momentum in the months ahead.

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Business activity in India’s services sector continues to show resilience despite persistent input-cost pressures. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 58.8 in April to a six-month high of 59.8 in May. The improvement was driven largely by domestic demand, with new business orders increasing amid stronger demand for freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT services.

Business activity in India’s services sector continues to show resilience despite persistent input-cost pressures. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 58.8 in April to a six-month high of 59.8 in May. The improvement was driven largely by domestic demand, with new business orders increasing amid stronger demand for freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT services.

New export orders also grew in May, albeit only marginally, after falling to a five-month low in April. Even so, the reading remained below the 2025 average. Survey respondents reported growth in international business from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the UK. The contours of the proposed US-India trade deal, now in the final stages of negotiation, remain a key monitorable.

New export orders also grew in May, albeit only marginally, after falling to a five-month low in April. Even so, the reading remained below the 2025 average. Survey respondents reported growth in international business from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the UK. The contours of the proposed US-India trade deal, now in the final stages of negotiation, remain a key monitorable.

Also Read | NMDC has twin boosts of pricing and firm demand

While input-cost inflation in the services economy has moderated from the multi-month high recorded in March, it remains elevated relative to historical trends. PMI survey respondents cited higher food, fuel, gas, labour and material costs. The sub-index tracking input-cost inflation eased to a four-month low in May, providing some relief to service providers and allowing for a moderate increase in selling prices.

Services firms remain optimistic about business activity over the next 12 months, supported by expectations of favourable demand conditions. However, overall confidence slipped to a three-month low in May and was below its historical average.

“Some moderation in services sector growth is expected as real wage growth slows down with rise in inflation pressure,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. “Labour intensive trade hotels and transportation is likely to be impacted the most in the services sector with sharp rise in commercial LPG prices and moderation in passenger movement due to higher fuel prices.”

Also Read | After two blockbuster years, IPO market becomes selective

Echoing this view, a 3 June report by Barclays Research noted that port cargo traffic and international airline passenger traffic have softened materially from pre-conflict levels, with the surge in aviation turbine fuel prices affecting international fares.

Even after a US-Iran truce, supply chains could take months to normalize, keeping pressure on margins across both services and manufacturers. The Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on 5 June assumes added significance as the economy navigates a challenging macro environment. With the rupee under pressure and rising upside risks to inflation, calls for a rate hike are growing louder.

Also Read | After a dull Q4, Glenmark Pharma needs a booster shot to grow
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketIndia's services sector growth could stall as downside risks build

India's services sector growth could stall as downside risks build

Harsha Jethmalani
1 min read3 Jun 2026, 02:24 PM IST
New export orders also grew in May, albeit only marginally, after falling to a five-month low in April.
New export orders also grew in May, albeit only marginally, after falling to a five-month low in April.
Summary

Strong domestic demand lifted services activity in May, but elevated costs, softer confidence and geopolitical risks could test the sector's momentum in the months ahead.

Gift this article

Business activity in India’s services sector continues to show resilience despite persistent input-cost pressures. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 58.8 in April to a six-month high of 59.8 in May. The improvement was driven largely by domestic demand, with new business orders increasing amid stronger demand for freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT services.

Business activity in India’s services sector continues to show resilience despite persistent input-cost pressures. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 58.8 in April to a six-month high of 59.8 in May. The improvement was driven largely by domestic demand, with new business orders increasing amid stronger demand for freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT services.

New export orders also grew in May, albeit only marginally, after falling to a five-month low in April. Even so, the reading remained below the 2025 average. Survey respondents reported growth in international business from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the UK. The contours of the proposed US-India trade deal, now in the final stages of negotiation, remain a key monitorable.

New export orders also grew in May, albeit only marginally, after falling to a five-month low in April. Even so, the reading remained below the 2025 average. Survey respondents reported growth in international business from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the UK. The contours of the proposed US-India trade deal, now in the final stages of negotiation, remain a key monitorable.

Also Read | NMDC has twin boosts of pricing and firm demand

While input-cost inflation in the services economy has moderated from the multi-month high recorded in March, it remains elevated relative to historical trends. PMI survey respondents cited higher food, fuel, gas, labour and material costs. The sub-index tracking input-cost inflation eased to a four-month low in May, providing some relief to service providers and allowing for a moderate increase in selling prices.

Services firms remain optimistic about business activity over the next 12 months, supported by expectations of favourable demand conditions. However, overall confidence slipped to a three-month low in May and was below its historical average.

“Some moderation in services sector growth is expected as real wage growth slows down with rise in inflation pressure,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. “Labour intensive trade hotels and transportation is likely to be impacted the most in the services sector with sharp rise in commercial LPG prices and moderation in passenger movement due to higher fuel prices.”

Also Read | After two blockbuster years, IPO market becomes selective

Echoing this view, a 3 June report by Barclays Research noted that port cargo traffic and international airline passenger traffic have softened materially from pre-conflict levels, with the surge in aviation turbine fuel prices affecting international fares.

Even after a US-Iran truce, supply chains could take months to normalize, keeping pressure on margins across both services and manufacturers. The Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on 5 June assumes added significance as the economy navigates a challenging macro environment. With the rupee under pressure and rising upside risks to inflation, calls for a rate hike are growing louder.

Also Read | After a dull Q4, Glenmark Pharma needs a booster shot to grow
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketIndia's services sector growth could stall as downside risks build
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