Textile firms spin smart comeback in Q1, eye strong FY27

India's textile sector began FY27 on a stronger footing. The export-reliant sector saw an uptick in the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings, with an aggregate Ebitda of 21 companies rising 34% year-on-year to ₹3,270 crore, and revenue increasing by 18% to ₹27,000 crore, aided by favourable developments in the global markets. Ebitda and revenue growth for these companies within the coverage of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, was just 2% each in FY26, impacted by tariffs-related uncertainties.