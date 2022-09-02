An analysis of key parameters for large emerging market economies by ratings agency Moody's Investors Service pointed to earnings growth of varying degrees in the three-year period (2019-2022). Within Asia-Pacific, Moody's compared the earnings and leverage of the 170 rated companies in developed markets and the 188 rated companies in emerging markets (EM) in 2019 and its projections for 2022.

According to Moody's, the largest earnings growth of 56% will be in Indonesia, followed by 51% in India and 36% in Thailand. "This is driven by the large proportion of commodity producers in these countries which are benefiting from high spot prices this year. Rated companies' leverage will improve as a result of stronger earnings in all countries except China," it said in a report on 1 September. Note that although aggregate Ebitda will rise 21% in China, leverage will weaken because of debt growth. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.

The report further added that India's improvement is the strongest among the five countries, as reflected by earnings growth of 51% and leverage improvement of 1.6x. "Leverage will improve for 17 of the 19 rated companies in India. Refining and marketing companies' limited ability to increase fuel prices despite higher feedstock costs will hit their earnings and leverage," added the report.

Meanwhile, on an aggregated basis, EM companies' Ebitda is expected to rise 28% in 2022 compared with 2019. By contrast, earnings of companies in developed markets will also grow, but by a smaller degree of 14% over the same period. The growth in EM earnings is largely attributable to the concentration of rated companies in industries that are experiencing bumper earnings this year. Specifically, commodity producers have benefited from high selling prices since early 2022 and they will drive the increase in aggregated earnings, added the report.

That said, fears of a global economic slowdown, pose a downside risk to these earnings expectations.