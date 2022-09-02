India to see second largest earnings growth among key Asian peers2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
- India's improvement is the strongest among the five countries, as reflected by earnings growth of 51% and leverage improvement of 1.6x
An analysis of key parameters for large emerging market economies by ratings agency Moody's Investors Service pointed to earnings growth of varying degrees in the three-year period (2019-2022). Within Asia-Pacific, Moody's compared the earnings and leverage of the 170 rated companies in developed markets and the 188 rated companies in emerging markets (EM) in 2019 and its projections for 2022.