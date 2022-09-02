India to see second largest earnings growth among key Asian peers

According to Moody's, the largest earnings growth of 56% will be in Indonesia, followed by 51% in India and 36% in Thailand. "This is driven by the large proportion of commodity producers in these countries which are benefiting from high spot prices this year. Rated companies' leverage will improve as a result of stronger earnings in all countries except China," it said in a report on 1 September. Note that although aggregate Ebitda will rise 21% in China, leverage will weaken because of debt growth. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.