Can India dodge Trump’s trade tariff bullet? Depends on the sector and trade pact talks
SummaryTrump's 26% tariffs on Indian imports, effective April 9, target sectors like textiles. However, key exports remain exempt, offering India a competitive edge. The tariffs could dampen sentiment, but negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement may lead to adjustments in duties on both sides.
US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on its trading partners on 2 April, a move aimed at reducing the country’s dependency on foreign products amid its ballooning trade deficit. Trump announced a 26% tariff on imports from India, effective 9 April.