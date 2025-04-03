“A likely outcome is a tariff swap: the US could roll back the new 26% tariff in return for India cutting duties on autos (from 70% to ~25%, especially for EVs), agri products (almonds, apples), and alcohol (wines/whiskey from 150%)," Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note dated 3 April. “In exchange, India would seek removal of US tariffs, restoration of GSP (General System of Preferences) benefits, and better market access. An early harvest deal may focus on sectors like defence, where large Indian procurements could serve as goodwill gestures to unlock progress on trade irritants."