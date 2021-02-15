Indiabulls Housing Finance book shrinks more as asset quality fixes continue

Investors have noticed the lender’s efforts to thwart future stress. Shares of the company have risen about 12% in the past six months. Even so, shares have grossly underperformed the broad market and peers such as HDFC Ltd. One reason is the shadow upon the company’s liquidity and its fund raising prospects. To be sure, the lender has raised ₹28,119 crore in FY21 so far through bonds and equity. The fact that its cost of funds reduced, albeit marginally, shows that the lender has been able to raise money at competitive rates. Even so, the lender has been unsuccessful in allaying the worries of its investors completely.