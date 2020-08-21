Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 metrics show de-risking paid off

The lender’s June quarter results and the accompanying outlook should provide some relief to investors. The country’s third largest housing finance company’s asset quality hasn’t been as worse as expected. In June quarter, the lender reported gross bad loan ratio of 2.2%, a marginal increase from 1.8% in the previous quarter. The fact that the lender has been able to keep a lid on its bad assets despite having a large developer loan book and loan against property (LAP) should be appreciated. Part of it is due to the de-risking strategy the company adopted by running down its developer loan book. That strategy is expected to pay off. Ergo, the loan book didn’t grow at all during the quarter which analysts had anticipated. While growth was flat sequentially, it showed a 35% drop year-on-year. “Phase of reduction in AUM growth is over," the company said in its release. The lender is targeting an AUM growth of 12% for FY21. Indiabulls Housing Finance has tied up with banks to co-originate retail loans.