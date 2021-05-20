Indiabulls Housing Finance's asset quality troubles ease but not over yet

While bad loan accretion is no surprise, what sets apart lenders is the extent of provisions they have amassed. After all, having enough or even more insurance against adverse effects is the best safeguard for future profitability. The company held provisions totalling Rs2,458 crore towards stressed loans. On an aggregate level, its provisions are three times more than what is required as per regulations. Even so, it remains to be seen whether these provisions would suffice in the wake of the second wave. The management seems to think so and has pointed out that along with its strategy to achieve an asset-light balance sheet has added resilience to the adverse impact of the second wave.