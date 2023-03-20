Indian banks better off than US, Europe peers1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:10 PM IST
One crucial factor seen as a safeguard against a scenario of a liquidity crunch is the composition of deposits.
In a collateral damage of sorts, turbulence in the US and European banking sector has led to a negative rub-off effect on Indian banking stocks. In March so far, the Nifty Bank index has slid 3.3%. Even before the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis erupted, the index was trading on a weak note.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×