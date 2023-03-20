Indian banks better off than US, Europe peers

One crucial factor seen as a safeguard against a scenario of a liquidity crunch is the composition of deposits. Kotak’s analysts point out that Indian banks have a high proportion of retail deposits (savings account plus retail part of term deposits) in overall deposits compared with the high share of wholesale deposits for some of the US banks that are seeing large redemptions of deposits. This, in turn, is fuelled by concerns around large unrealized losses in their (US banks) bond portfolios. It is worth noting here that retail deposits are stickier in nature than wholesale and corporate deposits.