Indian cement stocks become dearer than some global peers
Summary
Despite elevated valuations, India's cement sector faces challenges with poor earnings and a 5%-6% price drop in FY25. Optimism stems from expected government infrastructure spending and a return of pricing discipline.
India’s cement sector is not a cheap bet on an absolute or relative basis. It trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 34x – a steep premium to some global counterparts.
