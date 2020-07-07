Indian cement stocks most expensive among global peers despite low demand

According to Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, this sector remains a cleaner proxy to play the capex revival story with the aggregate leverage being near-zero. Jefferies finds the sector's long-term growth attractive. “Although select players are currently levered as a result of recent consolidation or investment on growth, focus is high on deleveraging and our coverage is almost net cash. This is reflected in the sector valuations and despite correction in the stock prices due to the ongoing crisis, valuations continue to be at a slight premium to historical average," Jefferies said in a report published in June.