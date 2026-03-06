The Indian chemicals sector has had a rough FY26. Weak demand in an oversupplied market has played spoilsport for a large part of the year. The ongoing tensions in the Middle East could accentuate the pain. Chemical companies that rely on Gulf countries for imports of key raw materials such as crude-based derivatives (propylene, xylene, methanol, styrene, polymers) could feel the heat in the form of a likely near-term supply shock.
Chemicals sector loses steam; wait for a turnaround gets longer
SummaryGeopolitical tensions and persistent pricing pressure from China are stalling a recovery in the Indian chemicals sector, leaving investors to pin their hopes on long-term pivots like CDMO and battery chemicals.
The Indian chemicals sector has had a rough FY26. Weak demand in an oversupplied market has played spoilsport for a large part of the year. The ongoing tensions in the Middle East could accentuate the pain. Chemical companies that rely on Gulf countries for imports of key raw materials such as crude-based derivatives (propylene, xylene, methanol, styrene, polymers) could feel the heat in the form of a likely near-term supply shock.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More