Chemicals sector loses steam; wait for a turnaround gets longer

According to Emkay Global Financial Services, “As of FY25, Indian chemical companies’ Middle East exposure is around 0-9% in terms of revenue, with the highest being for Fine Organic Industries Ltd at 9% and 6% each for Aarti Industries Ltd and Navin Fluorine International Ltd.” Higher freight rates and the disruption at the Strait of Hormuz are the main factors that could hurt exports to the Middle East. “A prolonged conflict may lead to demand erosion in certain parts of the world due to inflation,” said the Emkay report, dated 4 March. On the other hand, a de-escalation of the conflict followed by normalcy may trigger a pent-up demand led upcycle in chemicals.