Indian companies among most pessimistic on profitability outlook globally

Globally, Indian firms are among the most downbeat on profitability outlook, as per IHS Markit’s latest India Business Outlook survey. This tri-annual survey, conducted in February, June and October, showed that Indian firms were neutral about the year ahead outlook. Also, prospects for improvement in employment and research & development spending remained bleak.

Indian companies were pessimistic regarding outlook on profits, with a net balance of -5% of companies predicting a reduction, showed the survey report. The net balance figure is calculated by deducting the percentage number of survey respondents expecting a deterioration/decrease in a variable over the next twelve months from the percentage number of survey respondents expecting an improvement/increase. The reading was the lowest globally, and the only below-zero figure. Between manufacturers and service providers, the latter were more pessimistic about the rise in profits.

According to the survey report, worries about possible new waves of Covid-19, virus mutation, partial lockdowns, global shortages of raw materials and supply-chain disruptions restricted business confidence.

Sentiment for employment turned negative in June, after growth was predicted in February. A net balance of -6% of companies foresee job shedding, amid expectations of weak demand and subdued activity. This measure was at -23% in June 2020.

Confidence regarding capital expenditure was marginally positive during June, companies intend to trim R&D spending in the year ahead. At -5% in June, the net balance was below zero for the first time in a year. By comparison, the respective readings for the emerging markets and global averages were at +7% and +8%. Service providers were slightly more downbeat than manufacturers, said the survey report.

Economists say increased pace of vaccination can turn this sombre business sentiment around. But given India’s population and supply-side constraints, inoculating a large mass of people at a faster pace could be challenging.

The government’s latest vaccine supply projections suggest that India could fully vaccinate all adults by year end. But that hinges on optimistic assumptions about production and distribution. "Unless supply and logistical issues constraining the rollout are swiftly resolved, the risk of fresh outbreaks will remain a significant threat to the recovery," said Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd in his report.

