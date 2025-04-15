India Inc’s cash ammo, lower debt offer cushion. But there's a problem
Summary
- With recession concerns feared to dent global business confidence, is India Inc. better placed now than in the previous crisis? The current environment is much better for Indian companies than 2008 or 2020, says Nuvama Research.
US President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on additional tariffs for most countries, barring China, is a temporary breather. But there is a rising chorus among global equity market participants about a US tariff-led global recession.