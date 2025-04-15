India Inc’s cash ammo, lower debt offer cushion. But there's a problem

“We have seen moderate cuts of around 4% to Nifty50 consensus earnings estimates over the past two weeks with the cuts stemming from (1) consumer staples on continued weak demand conditions, (2) IT services (on demand uncertainty) and (3) oil, gas & consumable fuels (on lower crude oil price assumptions). We would not rule out further earnings downgrades over the next few months in Nifty EPS," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.