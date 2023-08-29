India Inc.’s margin shines in June quarter, but can it sustain?2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
An analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities showed that the aggregate Ebitda margin of BSE-500 companies, excluding BFSI, surged to a seven-quarter high of 16.4% in the June quarter.
In the quarter gone by, easing input costs brought cheer on the operating performance front for Indian companies leading to a sharp recovery in margins.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message