Indian Inc. is likely to report robust March quarter earnings on the back of faster-than-expected demand recovery and on account of a low base effect. Analysts expect banks, metal, auto, information technology (IT), and cement companies to post a sharp increase in earnings.

However, the market will focus on management commentary on the demand outlook, considering the uncertainties arising out of the second wave of covid-19 infections in India and the consequent regional restrictions.

Net profit for the 30-share Sensex is expected to rise 55% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 6% quarter-on-quarter, while Nifty 50 Index companies are likely to witness a 125% jump in net profit y-o-y and a 8% sequential rise.

“We expect Q4 to be another strong quarter, aided by a deflated base of fourth quarter of FY20 and healthy demand recovery for the large part of 4QFY21, as attested by high-frequency indicators. Performance is expected to be healthy despite headwinds of commodity cost inflation in various sectors," said Motilal Oswal in a note.

Fourth quarter earnings will kick start on 12 April when Tata Consultancy Services announces its numbers, followed by Infosys Ltd and Wipro on 14 April and 15 April, respectively. IT services firms are expected to post another robust quarter amid expectations of large deal wins and an improvement in demand, with businesses globally accelerating their digital transformation journey in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Investors will closely watch revenue guidance, deal value, margin performance, and outlook of key verticals.

“We expect the IT companies under our coverage universe to report strong deal momentum (strong book-to-bill ratio and solid deal pipeline) across most verticals. We expect sequential constant currency revenue growth to remain in the range of 1.5-4.1% and 2.9-3.5% for large-cap and mid-cap companies, respectively. We expect deal bookings to remain strong given vendor consolidation and employee rebadging opportunities in the IT vendor ecosystem," said Reliance Securities in a note.

The metals sector is also expected to register blockbuster earnings in the March quarter. Analysts expect ferrous companies to continue to be the cynosure with an average earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) growth of 156% y-o-y, deleveraging potential of ₹30,000–50,000 crore, optimistic commentary on demand and prices, and minimal cost pressures.

“We expect the second successive salubrious quarter with improvement on all fronts. In the wake of low capex intensity for most ferrous companies, we believe debt reduction is in store. In case of non-ferrous companies, higher LME prices, volume growth and benign cost would lead to good earnings growth" said Edelweiss Research in a note.

The auto industry is also likely to post a strong quarter because of strong volume growth and cost-cutting measures, partly offset by raw material headwinds. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, revenue will grow 34% y-o-y led by a sharp recovery across segments and a low base effect. The brokerage firm expects companies’ Ebitda (excluding Tata Motors) to improve 48% y-o-y.

Banking sector earnings, too, are expected to show a sharp rise on a yearly basis on account of a low base, more so with the Supreme Court ruling out moratorium extension, waiver of interest, and standstill norms. Analysts believe a realistic reflection of lender’s performance shall be seen this quarter.

The growth outlook presented by the management will be key, analysts at ICICI Direct said. Besides, the preliminary assessment of the impact of a partial lockdown, especially on the micro, small, and medium enterprises and the microfinance segments will remain in focus as it would lay the foundation for the future earnings trajectory.

The cement and infrastructure sectors are expected to show strong net profit growth, while infrastructure is expected to see strong uptick in execution in the fourth quarter. Both the sectors are expected to benefit from the government’s continued thrust on infrastructure investments especially in roads. Further, the cement sector has been gaining from demand emanating from the rural sector and individual home buyers, which is also expected to continue, led by structural growth drivers.

Net profit for cement firms is likely to surge 53% y-o-y while revenue may jump 24% y-oy, according to brokerage house Sharekhan. Revenues of infra companies may advance 21.4%, while net profit may see marginal growth of 5% y-o-y.

