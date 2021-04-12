Indian companies likely to report robust Q4 earnings

Fourth quarter earnings will kick start on 12 April when Tata Consultancy Services announces its numbers, followed by Infosys Ltd and Wipro on 14 April and 15 April, respectively. IT services firms are expected to post another robust quarter amid expectations of large deal wins and an improvement in demand, with businesses globally accelerating their digital transformation journey in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Investors will closely watch revenue guidance, deal value, margin performance, and outlook of key verticals.