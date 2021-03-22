Indian companies more upbeat about profitability growth than EM peers

Meanwhile, the IHS Markit survey also showed that Indian private sector firms became more upbeat regarding capex growth, with a net balance of 26% of panellists foreseeing an increase. The overall level of positive sentiment improved to the highest since October 2014, amid strengthening confidence among goods producers, said the report. The IHS Markit Global Business Outlook survey showed that this is in-line with the global trend with most companies across countries renewing their capex plans.