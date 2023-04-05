Four companies get Sebi approval for public listings2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:37 PM IST
The companies filed their draft papers with the regulator between July 2022 and January 2023
MUMBAI : Healthvista India, which runs home healthcare business Portea Medical, and Cyient DLM, a unit of IT services firm Cyient, are among the four companies that have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×