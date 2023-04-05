Four companies get Sebi approval for public listings

Mumbai-based Rashi Peripherals, which also filed for an IPO in January, plans to raise ₹ 750 crore in a fresh issue. The company plans to use ₹400 crore from the IPO proceeds to repay debt and ₹200 crore to meet working capital needs. The public issue is a fresh issue of shares with no OFS component. The company may consider a private placement of equity shares for up to ₹150 crore.