Indian equities remain largely immune to the raging covid pandemic

Economists at RaboBank are of the view that the impact on Indian economy will mainly come through a drop in private consumption. “The economic recovery in the first quarter appears to have been strong. But it came at a high cost, as the loose lockdown policy by the government and opportunistic behavior on the part of the population probably caused the second spike in cases. As such, the economy will most likely take a step back in the second quarter," they said in a report on 12 May.

