Is the recent correction a blip for Indian equities?
Summary
- Despite a steep valuation premium, the Indian benchmark indices are frequently hitting new highs.
MUMBAI :
The runaway rally in the Indian equity market has hit a pause, with some nervousness creeping in. The benchmark index Nifty50 is down 3% or 780 points so far in October or the past seven trading sessions. In the said period, the MSCI India Index lost 2.7% versus a 2% fall in the MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index. In effect, the fear gauge, India VIX, has shot up 13%, indicating risk aversion.