Is the recent correction a blip for Indian equities?

To be sure, stimulus measures typically show results with a lag, so the actual impact on the Chinese economy remains to be seen. Hence, it is too early to gauge whether this theme of investors shunning India for China would be short-lived. However, India’s fundamentals, mainly earnings growth, remain an important factor to justify its valuation premium over peers. Plus, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are keeping crude oil prices on edge and may push them higher. Movement in crude oil prices tends to impact India's, a net oil importer, trade balance and inflation outlook.