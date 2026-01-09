Indian exporters have Plan B to offset US tariff pain, but will it work?
Summary
As higher US tariffs bite, Indian exporters are front-loading shipments and pivoting to new markets, raising the question of whether diversification can meaningfully offset America’s pull.
Amid lingering tariff-led pressures from the US, Indian exporters are being pushed to scout for new markets and deepen exposure to non-US geographies. That shift is already underway.
