Indian cos more confident on business outlook vs peers; watch out for headwinds
Summary
- Global trade has been slowing down, as reflected in the sharper than expected decline in China’s exports. Even India’s trade has decelerated
Indian firms in the manufacturing and services sectors have a comparatively more optimistic business outlook than many of their global counterparts, according to the latest S&P Global's India Business Outlook. Conducted tri-annually in February, June, and October, this survey presents a global comparative perspective on output growth forecasts for the year ahead.
