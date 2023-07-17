To be sure, higher selling prices bode well for the profitability of companies, but in the backdrop of headwinds to local and global demand, this could backfire on overall demand outlook. Note that the recently released trade data for June, continued to show muted growth trends. “With global commodity prices now normalizing imports may see further reduction in value terms. Even domestic demand may see some correction which will also keep the import bill muted. Exports, both services and merchandise have been impacted due to the weakness in global economic activity, which is likely to continue," said a report by Bank of Baroda.