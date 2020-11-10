Indian firms most pessimistic on employment outlook among global peers: survey

Globally, Indian firms are amongst the most downbeat on employment outlook, showed IHS Markit’s India Business Outlook survey report. This tri-annual survey is conducted in February, June and October. According to the report published on 10 November, a few Indian companies plan to hire additional staff in line with an expected recovery in economic conditions. However, confidence was restricted by uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and labour shortages, it added.

Consequently, the composite employment net balance remained negative in October (-2%) despite rising from June (-23%). The net balance figure is calculated by deducting the percentage number of survey respondents expecting a deterioration/decrease in a variable over the next 12 months from the percentage number of survey respondents expecting an improvement/increase.

Further, pessimism regarding jobs was centred on the services sector, where a net balance of -7% of businesses foresee job shedding. On the other hand, goods producers predicted employment growth, with the net balance up from -18% to +9%, it said.

According to Markit’s Global Business Outlook survey report, companies worldwide turned optimistic on future hiring as firms replace staff laid off at the peak of the pandemic. But hiring intentions remained among the lowest on record. A net boost to jobs was expected in the US, Japan, Germany, Ireland and the UK, but job shedding was signalled in Italy, France and Spain. Across emerging markets, staff numbers look set to rise in Brazil, China and Russia, while Indian firms expect to cut employment, said the report.

On the bright side, optimism for capital expenditure (capex) among Indian companies was the strongest of all nations for which comparable data are available. It should be noted that in a bid to save cost amid the elevated economic uncertainty, many Indian companies had put their capex plans on hold.

Commenting on the India Business Outlook survey data, Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said: “Business sentiment in India improved considerably from the lows seen in June, as the loosening of covid-19 restrictions and predictions of a vaccine boosted confidence in October. All survey measures increased during the latest survey period, though pessimism was still seen for employment. India saw the greatest rebound in sentiment towards business activity globally, with predictions of growth boosting confidence towards capital expenditure and research & development investment."

“The results do bring a note of caution, however. Levels of confidence remain historically low as a number of firms were worried that any spike in covid-19 cases could harm growth prospects, while job shedding is still predicted for the year ahead," De Lima added.

