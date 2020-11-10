Indian firms most pessimistic on employment outlook among global peers: survey

According to Markit’s Global Business Outlook survey report, companies worldwide turned optimistic on future hiring as firms replace staff laid off at the peak of the pandemic. But hiring intentions remained among the lowest on record. A net boost to jobs was expected in the US, Japan, Germany, Ireland and the UK, but job shedding was signalled in Italy, France and Spain. Across emerging markets, staff numbers look set to rise in Brazil, China and Russia, while Indian firms expect to cut employment, said the report.