FMCG companies expect a dull Q4 as demand remains muted
Summary
- Gross margin pressure is expected across the board for HUL, Nestle, Marico, Dabur and others, reflecting the pain from input cost inflation and lacklustre revenue growth.
The March quarter (Q4FY25) is unlikely to bring great excitement for Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, although some should fare better than others.
