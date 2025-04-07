FMCG companies expect a dull Q4 as demand remains muted

Just as in every quarter, investors will be glued to management commentary, especially on rural and urban demand trends. To be sure, a significant recovery in urban demand is not expected immediately. So until volumes improve and inflation softens, investors may need to keep their optimism in check. In this dull environment, the Nifty FMCG index is down about 16% over the past six months, underperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has fallen around 11%.