Indian Hotels posts steady Q1, but high growth may be tough to sustain
Summary
Taj Hotels parent logs 32% revenue rise on TajSATS addition, while margins ease amid early wage hikes, flight disruptions and geopolitical headwinds. Q2 outlook stays firm.
Even with turbulence in the skies and disruptions on the ground, The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd managed to steer through Q1FY26 with stable growth, though not without a few bumps in the margins.
