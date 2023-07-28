Indian Hotels investors have a good view, but stock valuation is pricey

However, the company’s high valuation remains a concern. Shares of Indian Hotels have seen a 47% surge over the past year. Nuvama Research analysts cautioned on July 27, “We trim FY24E Ebitda by 4%, factoring in higher costs. While RevPar momentum is impressive, it may not translate into earning upgrades or justify assigning further premium valuation to the 23x FY25E EV/Ebitda Indian Hotels is already trading at (20x pre-covid average)." They have maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.