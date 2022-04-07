Investors of Indian Hotels to get a warm stay

ICICI Securities expects Ebitda margins to rise to 29% in FY23E from 22% in FY20 on the back of bids to cut fixed costs and staff-to-room ratio. Even so, there are some margin pressures. “Sharp rise in margin is likely to be curbed by wage inflation. Many employees were let go in the past two years as covid impacted operations of the sector. As demand recoups, the workforce has to be increased which means there will be additional costs involved in bringing back the employees and training them," said Vikas Ahuja, analyst at Antique Stock Broking. A resurgence in covid cases and the possibility of demand not returning to expected levels could dampen sentiments. Given that the Indian Hotels’ stock is near highs, sharp near-term upsides may be capped.