Indian Hotels rebounds, but there is room for growth
Led by international travellers, hotel demand is expected to make a comeback in Q3FY23
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd put up a solid show in the June quarter (Q1FY23). Occupancy and average room rates exceeded pre-covid levels because of improving demand across markets and segments. Consequently, the company swung to profit in Q1 with a consolidated profit after tax of ₹170 crore versus a loss of ₹277 crore in the same quarter last year.