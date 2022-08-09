Indian Hotels rebounds, but there is room for growth

The management expects the business momentum seen in Q1 to sustain as the demand from corporate travel continues to recover. Last quarter, revenue per available room in the key metro markets of Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi and the National Capital Region saw faster recovery than the industry. Further, hotel demand led by international travellers is expected to make a comeback in Q3FY23, after the Diwali festival, driving demand for the company’s hotels in places such as Rajasthan and Goa, the management said in its earnings call. International travel had contributed about 15% to the company’s pre-covid revenues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}