MUMBAI: With the pandemic hitting travel and tourism industry hard, hotel companies have been bearing the brunt of the lockdown. In this backdrop, Indian Hotels Q4 performance showed growth falling year-on-year but largely on expected lines. The stock was down about 1% in early trade on Thursday.

Indian Hotels’ revenues fell about 15% year-on-year in Q4. The fall reflects the slowdown in the business due to the pandemic. Even so, there was a notable fall in its operating performance.

As operating costs are higher for hotel companies, the impact on operating margins tends to be higher. Although staff and other expenses fell, it was not enough to offset the higher costs. That’s why adjusted Ebitda fell about 42% y-o-y. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

That said, as the pandemic continues to roil the global economy and with travel curbs still in place, the coming quarters continue to pose a challenge for hotel companies.

While the company has increased management contracts, lower occupancies will impact operating leverage. On the positive side, Indian Hotels has bought down its net debt to comfortable levels, at about 1.7 times Ebitda, which aids the balance sheet. The opening of 12 new hotels during the current financial year added to top line growth.

Notably, there has been an increase in the number of hotels under management contracts, which has risen to about 42% from about 32% two years ago. This helps defray some of the high fixed expenses of hotel companies.

The management has said it is ready for post-covid opening with sanitisation and social distancing protocols across hotels.

Nevertheless, as occupancies are likely to remain low for the coming two quarters, earnings are likely to fall in FY21. Analysts have scaled back earnings growth reflecting a fall in profits. At the current price, the stock is trading at a price-earnings multiple of 33 times FY20 earnings, which seems to be within its historical valuation band. But as challenges persist, there may be volatility.

