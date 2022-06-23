Indian Hotels’ rise to be tested  amid  hurdles

The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd.’s pipeline of more than 7,500 rooms at the end of FY22 is likely to be supported by the sharp revival in demand on the back of an increase in leisure travel, corporate events, and business conferences. This pipeline is spread across its brands such as Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger. In the last fiscal year, the company added 1,156 operational rooms, taking the total count to 20,581 as on FY22 end.