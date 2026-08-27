The Indian Hotels Co. (IHCL) announced an all-stock merger with its associate company, Oriental Hotels (OHL), at a swap ratio of 25:117. The merger would strengthen IHCL’s presence in southern India by increasing the region's hotel keys from 1,279 to 2,104 post-merger.
Indian Hotels on a simplification journey amid bright prospects
SummaryIHCL’s ₹4,400-crore net cash position can help boost growth and expansion. Investors will track whether IHCL can surpass growth expectations.
The Indian Hotels Co. (IHCL) announced an all-stock merger with its associate company, Oriental Hotels (OHL), at a swap ratio of 25:117. The merger would strengthen IHCL’s presence in southern India by increasing the region's hotel keys from 1,279 to 2,104 post-merger.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More