Indian Hotels on a simplification journey amid bright prospects

OHL’s operating Ebitda was ₹132 crore in FY26 and margin was 26.8% with a potential to expand to over 30% post-merger, aided by cost efficiency, synergy benefits, asset upgrades and expansion. IHCL could leverage on expansion opportunities available across OHL’s properties, including its Chennai land bank, and the 149-key Taj Fisherman’s Cove, and expansion at the 63-key Gateway Madurai. The 95-key Taj Malabar could also support margins as it monetizes its upgrades.