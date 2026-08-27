Indian Hotels on a simplification journey amid bright prospects

The Merger

“The merger of OHL into IHCL is another step in simplifying the group structure, following the exit from TajGVK and consolidation of TajSATS. This reduces listed entity complexity and governance overheads,” said a Jefferies India report. “OHL holds stakes in several IHCL group hotel entities, including St. James Court, TAL Hotels & Resorts, Lanka Island Resorts, Taj Madurai, and Taj Karnataka Hotels & Resorts. The merger further streamlines the holding structure by increasing IHCL's direct ownership across these entities.”