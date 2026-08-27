Indian Hotels on a simplification journey amid bright prospects

The Indian Hotels Co. (IHCL) announced an all-stock merger with its associate company, Oriental Hotels (OHL), at a swap ratio of 25:117. The merger would strengthen IHCL’s presence in southern India by increasing the region's hotel keys from 1,279 to 2,104 post-merger.
The Indian Hotels Co. (IHCL) announced an all-stock merger with its associate company, Oriental Hotels (OHL), at a swap ratio of 25:117. The merger would strengthen IHCL’s presence in southern India by increasing the region's hotel keys from 1,279 to 2,104 post-merger.
The Merger
“The merger of OHL into IHCL is another step in simplifying the group structure, following the exit from TajGVK and consolidation of TajSATS. This reduces listed entity complexity and governance overheads,” said a Jefferies India report. “OHL holds stakes in several IHCL group hotel entities, including St. James Court, TAL Hotels & Resorts, Lanka Island Resorts, Taj Madurai, and Taj Karnataka Hotels & Resorts. The merger further streamlines the holding structure by increasing IHCL's direct ownership across these entities.”
The Merger
“The merger of OHL into IHCL is another step in simplifying the group structure, following the exit from TajGVK and consolidation of TajSATS. This reduces listed entity complexity and governance overheads,” said a Jefferies India report. “OHL holds stakes in several IHCL group hotel entities, including St. James Court, TAL Hotels & Resorts, Lanka Island Resorts, Taj Madurai, and Taj Karnataka Hotels & Resorts. The merger further streamlines the holding structure by increasing IHCL's direct ownership across these entities.”
The OHL merger is set to be completed by H2FY28 and is expected to be accretive to earnings per share from year one. IHCL holds 37% of OHL. The merger entails about 1.6% dilution for IHCL’s existing equity base. “Oriental Hotels’ transaction valuation at 19x FY26 EV/Ebitda is lower than IHCL’s own about 26x FY27 forecasted EV/Ebitda,” said a Nomura Research report on 24 August.
OHL’s operating Ebitda was ₹132 crore in FY26 and margin was 26.8% with a potential to expand to over 30% post-merger, aided by cost efficiency, synergy benefits, asset upgrades and expansion. IHCL could leverage on expansion opportunities available across OHL’s properties, including its Chennai land bank, and the 149-key Taj Fisherman’s Cove, and expansion at the 63-key Gateway Madurai. The 95-key Taj Malabar could also support margins as it monetizes its upgrades.
Near-term outlook is promising. IHCL’s consolidated revenue and Ebitda for the June quarter (Q1FY27) rose 15% and 17%, respectively. Domestic RevPAR was up 14%. The management expects the momentum to continue in Q2.
The benefit from the Brics summit in New Delhi is expected in September. With 650 hotels, and 258 in the pipeline, management reiterated confidence in double-digit revenue growth for FY27.
IHCL’s ₹4,400-crore net cash position can help boost growth and expansion. Investors will track whether IHCL can surpass growth expectations. The impact of global geopolitical disruptions must also be tracked.