Indian Hotels’ stock appears to be factoring in the positive picture

Shares of The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) are down by nearly 7% after the September quarter (Q2FY23) results were announced. A weaker than expected margin was a sore point. However, investors are already sitting on handsome returns of 75% so far in CY22, beating the mere 4% rise in the Nifty500 index. The strong rebound in demand driven by an increase in travel, business meetings, and corporate events have boosted the stock.