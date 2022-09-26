Indian Hotels’ stock investors have decent view, but large upside may be capped

Shares of Indian Hotels have rallied by nearly 80% in the past one year, while the Nifty500 index declined by 3%. Investors would do well to monitor the turnaround in international operations as well as the Sea Rock investment in India. In the Q1 earnings call, with respect to the latter, the management said it is working on designs and accelerating the approvals. To be sure, the sharp appreciation in Indian Hotels’ stock price suggests meaningful upsides could well be capped hereon.