Not just June quarter, IT companies face a washout H1FY27

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read6 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
logo
Tier-2 IT companies would continue to outpace tier-1 on revenue growth, but they are not immune to sequential margin compression. (Pixabay)
Summary
Launch of new models and plug-ins by OpenAI and Anthropic has fueled structural growth concerns for the IT sector and challenged the sustainability of traditional IT business models.

The seasonal strength of the Indian IT sector, usually seen in the first half of a financial year (H1), will be absent this time when companies announce their results. Caution around discretionary IT spending and scrutiny on project-level return on investment persists.

Plus, evolving artificial intelligence (AI)-led scenario is influencing clients’ budgets and elongating decision-making cycles, thus delaying revenue conversion and execution. So, the June quarter (Q1FY27) results that begin with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 9 July may not excite investors. Jefferies India estimates that the aggregate sequential constant-currency (CC) revenue growth of IT companies under its coverage will be flat in Q1FY27.

The impact of the West Asia war could be felt across the consumer, automotive, hi-tech and manufacturing verticals. Vendor consolidation/cost optimization projects are driving deal wins, but competitive intensity is high.

Also Read | Mid-cap IT firms turn to M&As to outpace the top firms

New AI-focused services are feared to eat into revenue of existing services offerings. Launch of new models and plug-ins by OpenAI and Anthropic have fuelled structural growth concerns for the sector and challenged the sustainability of traditional IT business models.

The disconnect between growth in total contract value of deals and revenue for IT services companies implies higher AI-led deflation in existing book of business, cautions ICICI Securities.

Besides, after global IT giant Accenture Plc.’s disappointing March-May quarter (Q3FY26) results, and management outlook, suggests a lukewarm Q2FY27 for Indian IT services firms as well. Accenture’s Q3FY26 had 50 basis points (bps) of growth impact from the West Asia conflict and Q4FY26 (which coincides with Q2FY27 of Indian IT companies) will likely have another 200 bps of impact. Accenture’s result is considered an indicator of the future performance of tier-1 Indian IT companies.

A muted start to FY27 would mean a higher run-rate to meet targeted revenue growth. As per JP Morgan, following Accenture’s FY26 guidance cut, Indian IT firms could trim FY27 guidance post-Q1, rather than wait for Q2. The research firm expects Infosys to reduce its FY27 CC revenue guidance (ex-Optimum) from 1.5-3.5% to 1-2.5% (2.5-4% overall), HCL Technologies to cut its IT services guidance from 1.5-4.5% to 1-3.5%, and Wipro to guide for -2 to 0% sequential revenue for Q2FY27.

Also Read | Why Indian IT is betting big on Europe through acquisitions

Tier-2 IT companies would continue to outpace tier-1 on revenue growth, but they are not immune to sequential margin compression. Q1FY27 Ebit margin performance would be a mixed bag. Apart from the rupee’s depreciation, margin movement would depend on company-specific factors: wage-hike cycles (TCS, Wipro, LTM), large-deal ramp-up, business-related seasonality, and impact from acquisitions. IT firms are largely expected to maintain FY27 margin guidance.

To fill portfolio gaps, expand geographic presence, vertical mix, and enhance AI-led engineering capabilities, Indian IT companies have been on an acquisition spree. The organic route would also help boost growth faster in these challenging times. Key strategic deals in Q1FY27 include Persistent Systems-Nagarro, LTM-Randstad’s Technology and Consulting Services, Wipro-Mindsprint and Cyient-TAO Digital. The thrust on inorganic growth is likely to remain in FY27, but any reduction in dividend to payouts to fund these deals will be sentiment dampener.

Growth woes have dragged the Nifty IT index down 28% so far in 2026, keeping companies exposed to further downgrades. The index is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 15 times, according to Bloomberg data. This is a discount to the five-year average of 26 times. In the medium-term, JP Morgan expects large IT firms’ revenue growth to hover in 3-4% range, much below their long-term average of 7-8%.

Also Read | Coforge’s bold FY30 plan needs global macros to turn favourable for IT sector

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.