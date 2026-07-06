Not just June quarter, IT companies face a washout H1FY27

The seasonal strength of the Indian IT sector, usually seen in the first half of a financial year (H1), will be absent this time when companies announce their results. Caution around discretionary IT spending and scrutiny on project-level return on investment persists.
Plus, evolving artificial intelligence (AI)-led scenario is influencing clients’ budgets and elongating decision-making cycles, thus delaying revenue conversion and execution. So, the June quarter (Q1FY27) results that begin with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 9 July may not excite investors. Jefferies India estimates that the aggregate sequential constant-currency (CC) revenue growth of IT companies under its coverage will be flat in Q1FY27.
The impact of the West Asia war could be felt across the consumer, automotive, hi-tech and manufacturing verticals. Vendor consolidation/cost optimization projects are driving deal wins, but competitive intensity is high.