LTIMindtree growth aim on trial1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:50 PM IST
LTIMindtree’s crucial revenue generator—banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical—was a pain point in Q1 as some clients continued with hiring freezes.
Indian information technology (IT) companies’ June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings released so far, paint a bleak picture. The commentary by LTIMindtree Ltd reaffirmed prevailing caution among clients on discretionary technology spending akin to trends highlighted by large competitors such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×