LTIMindtree growth aim on trial

This lag means that the company’s ambition to clock double-digit revenue growth in FY24 is at risk. The management acknowledges that achieving double-digit growth would be challenging. A muted start to the financial year would make it a tall order. “While we think revenue growth is likely to improve from Q1 level, achieving double-digit entails a strong ~4.5% quarter-on-quarter growth in the next three quarters of FY24F, which we view as very difficult," said Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India). In the wake of near-term demand uncertainty, the management did not reiterate this guidance. It just said its performance in FY24 would be in the leader’s quadrant of industry. “The cut in double-digit growth guidance for FY2024E is not surprising; it was an aggressive one to start with," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report. To account for weaker demand trends, brokerage has cut its FY24-26 revenue growth estimate by 1-2%.